Airline offers discounted flight tickets at 9 Dirhams from Dubai

The airline company from Turkey, AnadoluJet has offered discounted flight tickets from Dubai at a price of just Dh.9. The prices for the flight tickets starts at $.1 (Dh.3). Tickets cannot be cancelled, returned or changed.

Flights from Baghdad, Erbil to Turkey will be sold at prices starting at $1, while the starting ticket price for flights, from Kuwait will be at 1 KWD, from Dubai will be at Dh9, from Dammam and Riyadh will be at 9 SAR.

Flights from Baku, Barcelona, Berlin, Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Moscow, Rome and Tiflis will start at 1 Euro. Prices for the tickets for the flights from London will be starting at 1 British pound.

Passengers who wish to take advantage of the discount that is available for a limited number of seats will be able to fly at prices starting at $1 before taxes between March 29 – October 24, 2020 for tickets purchased from all sales channels until March 1, 2020.