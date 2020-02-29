Ali Fazal shares adorable pictures with Richa Chaddah ahead of their wedding

Its time for another wedding in the B-Town and its none another than Ali Fazal’s and Richa Chaddah’s marriage. The actors who are planning to get married soon have already announced their relationship status long back. In an official statement, they said, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated.” So, before the couple ties the knot, here’s looking at all the adorable photos they shared on social media.

Ali Fazal shared some adorable snaps with Richa Chaddah which makes us go aww.

Here are some of those snaps: