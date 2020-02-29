Ali Fazal shares adorable pictures with Richa Chaddah ahead of their wedding

Its time for another wedding in the B-Town and its none another than Ali Fazal’s and Richa Chaddah’s marriage. The actors who are planning to get married soon have already announced their relationship status long back. In an official statement, they said, “Currently, only the date for the registration has been taken. By process, the window that is valid is for 3 months from the date that has been allotted. The couple are working towards an official registration in the last week of April post which the celebrations will follow. All we can say at the moment is that it’s a happy occasion and all the parties involved are elated.” So, before the couple ties the knot, here’s looking at all the adorable photos they shared on social media.
Ali Fazal shared some adorable snaps with Richa Chaddah which makes us go aww.
Here are some of those snaps:
Ama bit crow!! Low low .. sittin by sevile row.. just wana say i miss yao. Oh oh no no … this is this is the art life Carn row. Gotz to hear it , gotz to see it, its all just blow blow!! It aint no blow ho!!! Iss just a white little dash yo.. peak up slick up lets get the dough mo .. this aint america there ain no five O just me you and a perfect dream no? No ? No? .. i say lets go home!! To the elf and the drego.. aww is that a fomo ? Good cuz i aint wiping that eye pour. See you round yo!! I’ll find yo!!
???? ??? ????? ??????????? ????? ? ????? ?????? ?? ?????? ?????? ?? ? ???? ??? ??? ?? ? ??? ?? ?? ?? ?????? ? ??? ?? ?? ???? ? ??? ??? ??? ? ????? ????? ? Ok i will tell story: A blast survivor grows old and dies. Goes to heaven and meets God. Tells him a bomb joke from that day. At which God says “ that’s not funny ?”. The man replies “ oh you should’ve been there dude” . . . Profoundness in an oxymoron . Pleasure is mine. See you soon babydoll. @therichachadha
Tanned and how!!! Taking in the maldivian sun! Looking forward to the events today! Pre Bday shennanigans! @fushifaru @bottomlinemedia @therichachadha #fushifaru #fushifarumaldives #holiday #break #outofoffice #post #mirzapur #life #love #relax #maldives #island #whitesand
