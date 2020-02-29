Anurag Kashyap takes a jibe on Kejriwal over sedition charges on Kanhaiyya.

On the recent of Kejriwal government’s node for prosecution for sedition charges against former JNU student President Kanhaiyya Kumar, Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap attacked Kejriwal on twitter.

On his wall, Kashyap wrote in Hindi asking how much the CM sell himself for.

“Mr. Arvind Kejriwal ji, what should i say to you, spineless will be a compliment for you, you and AAP are non existent. How much did you sell yourself for?” wrote Anurag on his wall.

Mahashay @ArvindKejriwal ji.. aap ko kya kahein .. spineless toh compliment hai .. aap to ho hi nahin .. AAP to hai hi nahin .. ????? ??? ???? ? https://t.co/nSTfmm0H8r — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) February 28, 2020



The Delhi government had on Friday given a permission to the city police to prosecute former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar and nine others in connection with a four-year-old sedition case, as the ruling AAP denied the persistent BJP charge of blocking the proceedings in the matter.

Responding to the development, Kanhaiya Kumar had tweeted, “Fast-track court and quick action is required in the sedition case so that the country gets to know how the sedition law was misused in this entire case for political benefits.Thank you to Delhi government for giving permission for the sedition case,” he wrote on the microblogging site while urging the Delhi Police and government officials to take this case seriously and ensure justice.

Umar Khalid also tweeted his and Anirban Bhattacharya’s joint statement wrote on Facebook:

“The news of the Delhi government granting sanction to sedition case against us doesn’t trouble us at all. We are confident of our innocence, have full faith in the judiciary and have ourselves been demanding the case against us to be tried in the courts.

“The ensuing trial will vindicate us and prove that the media trial at the behest of the ruling regime was false, malicious and politically motivated. We have lived under the shadow of these false charges for far too long. Finally, ‘sab doodh ka doodh aur paani ka paani hoga’ (everything will become clear) !” he said in a series of tweets.

“And as we will defend ourselves in the court, we will expose the lies of the ruling regime and its fake claims of being nationalist,” the statement added.