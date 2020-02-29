Bluetooth-controlled home fragrance launched by Godrej Aer

Topmost FMCG brand in India Godrej Aer has launched new home fragrance product. The product is named Godrej aer Smart Matic.

Godrej claimed that it can be activated by mobile phones. That is it will spray perfume when activated through the mobile phones.

Godrej claimed that it is India’s first ever Bluetooth enabled fragrance diffuser. The diffuser is controlled via a companion app . The app has special features like ‘smart scheduler, refil alerts and battery indicator’. The app is compatible with both iOs and Android platforms.

The product is priced at Rs.799. The company claims that the product provides up to 2200 sprays.