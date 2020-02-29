“CAA does not take away citizenship of any minority”,says Home Minister Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that citizenship of any member of Muslim or any member of minority community will not be impacted by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and asserted that the law gives citizenship and does not take it away.

“BSP, SP, Communist, Congress and Mamata are against the CAA because they say minorities will lose their citizenship. Why do they speak so many lies? I repeat that citizenship of any Muslim or minority (community member) will not be taken away through CAA, because it is an Act to give citizenship and not to take it away,” Shah said speaking at a public meeting.

“The Opposition is spreading rumours, provoking people and instigating riots,” he said. These were Shah’s first public remarks since violence erupted in northeast Delhi claiming 42 lives so far. There have been protests against the CAA in the national capital.

He targeted Congress and alleged that the party sought to delay Ayodhya verdict.

“Congress used to dodge the question of Ram temple in the Supreme Court. Modiji opened gates for construction of Ram temple by setting up a trust. In some time, a grand Ram temple will be constructed at the place where the Lord was born.”

The minister said that the Congress government allocated Rs 79,000 to Odisha in the 13th Finance commission and the NDA government allocated over Rs 2 lakh crore to Odisha in 14th Finance Commission. “We will try to develop Odisha like Gujarat,” he said.