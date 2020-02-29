Coronavirus: Education Ministry clarifies its stand on school closures

Dr. Saif Al Ma’amari, Acting Under-Secretary of Education for Educational Planning and Human Resources Development and Chairman of the Crisis Management Committee at the Ministry of Education, has made it clear that the news that is spreading all around in social media that students and teachers of some schools in Oman have been affected by coronavirus is fake. He made it clear the rumours are fake and baseless.

The Ministry of Education also declined the news that schools will be closed early due to coronavirus outbreak. ” We are in constant contact with the Ministry of Health.All schools in Oman are working normally and there is no reason why we should close schools”, said Saif.