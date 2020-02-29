Coronavirus: US postpones ASEAN summit amid the fear

The planned ASEAN ( Association of Southeast Asian Nations) summit on 14 March has now been postponed amid the feat of the globally spreading corona virus, said two US officials.

The US President had invited leaders of the 10 members summit at Las Vegas .“As the international community works together to defeat the novel corona virus, the United States, in consultation with ASEAN partners, has made the difficult decision to postpone the ASEAN leaders meeting,” one of the sources, a senior administration official, told Reuters.

“We look forward to working closely with U.S. and ASEAN leadership to ensure the success of this important engagement at a later date,” the council’s vice president, Elizabeth Dugan, said in statement.

The Business Council of the US said that it was aware of its decision and said that a major technology meeting which they have been planning has also been postponed.