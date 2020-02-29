Delhi Riots: Delhi govt opens shelter homes, victims prefer kins’ place

In as step to rehabilitate the riot victims in the violence that occurred in the north eastern Delhi, the state govt has set two night shelters in Shastri Park and outside GTB Hospital. However the centers remain unoccupied as many of them prefer staying at relatives place.

Caretaker Rajesh Thakur said, “No one has come here on Friday. I will go outside the emergency ward and the mortuary to tell people that this facility is available to them.”

Caretaker Karan said, “We vacated the shelter in the morning by sending the occupants to another shelter. But so far, no one affected by the communal violence has come here. We are waiting for them. I am telling everyone I see on the road to let those without homes know that this one is open to them 24×7.”

Among the relatives who moved to relatives place is a 65-year-old man in Yamuna Vihar, who watched Monday afternoon a mob of 20 people setting fire to parked vehicles. At 5 pm, two hours after the incident, the man hurriedly packed suitcases and left with his family of three. “I have moved to a relative’s house in Southeast Delhi’s Okhla. It was terrifying, they broke everything… I am just thankful they didn’t burn the house down. My car was parked a little far away so we left,” he claimed.

Similar stories came from families who hail from Kabir Nagar, Chand Bagh, Brijpuri, Maujpur, Shiv Vihar and Yamuna Vihar.