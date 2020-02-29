Dulquer Salmaan reveals his favourite Tamil films

Dulquer Salmaan has revealed the names of his all-time favourite Tamil films. The Malayalam actor in a chat show has revealed this. In the show, he was asked to name three of his favorite Tamil films. And for this the actor spontaneously gave reply. Dulquer Salmaan said that ’96’, ‘Visaranai’ and ‘Super Deluxe’ are his all-time favourite Tamil films.

’96’ directed by Prem Kumar is an intense romantic film about two high school lovers getting to meet after 20 years. Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha played the roles in the film.The film got remade in Kannada as ’99’ and in Telugu as ‘Jaanu’.

‘Visaranai’ is a crime thriller directed by Vetrimaaran. The film is based on the novel ‘Lock Up’. The film was selected as India’s official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film at the 89th Academy Awards.

'Super Deluxe' directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja is a hyperlink film woven on four subplots with characters spilling across subplots. Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Mysskin, Ramya Krishnan and Samantha played the major roles.