First look poster of ‘Cobra’ starring Vikram released

The firs look poster of upcoming Tamil film ‘Cobra’ starring Tamil superstar Chiyaan Vikram was released by the makers of the film. The film is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of ‘Demonte Colony’ and ‘Imaikka Nodigal’ fame.

Vikram can be seen in seven different looks in the poster. The action-thriller film has been shot in various countries.

Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan plays the main antagonist in the film. , ‘KGF’ actress Srinidhi Shetty, Malayali actor Sarjano Khalid, KS Ravikumar are part of the supporting cast.

The film is produced by 7 Screen Studio. Music is composed by Academy award winner AR Rahman.

The film will be hitting screens worldwide in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi languages in May.