GCC country confirms first coronavirus case

On Saturday, Qatar has confirmed the first case of coronavirus in the country. This was reported by the state media of Qatar.

As per the Qatar state media, a Qatari women evacuated from Iran to Doha was tested positive. The infected patient has been admitted in a hospital.

On Thursday, Qatar has evacuated many Qatari citizens from Iran. The people evacuated from Iran were sent to a 14-day quarantine.

” This has been expected because of the virus’s spread across the region and other countries, alongside the exponential increase in the number of cases”, said Qatar health ministry in a statement.