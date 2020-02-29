Governor seeks details of government’s spending on anti-CAA programmes

Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Governor of West Bengal has sought the details of money spend on advertisements and other campaigning programmes by the state government against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

The Governor’s office on behalf of the governor has send letter to the state government to submit the details of money spend. Kumarjit Chakraborty, the Special Secretary to the Governor has sent a letter to Vivek Kumar, Principal Secretary of Information and Cultural Affairs Department on February 4.

“A large number of people has raised alarm at such misuse of public fund for furthering the political strategy or prospect of the ruling party and sought intervention of the governor,” Chakraborty quoted the governor as saying.

Governor’s office confirmed to media that till now no reply was been given by the Mamata Banerjee government.