Indian 2 Accident : Director S. Shankar announces financial assistance to victims

Director S. Shankar has announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the families of the three technicians who lost their lives at the ‘Indian 2’ shooting spot earlier this month.

In a statement, Shankar said whatever help is rendered to the families who lost their loved ones (Krishna, Madhu and Chandran) cannot compensate the loss of their lives.

“Nevertheless, a sum of Rs 1 crore will be given to the affected families by me which may be of small help to them,” he said.

Shankar said more than relief of escaping himself by a whisker, the pain of losing three people is tormenting him.