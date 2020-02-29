Ministers eat chicken on public stage to dispel Coronavirus rumours : Watch Video

Telengana ministers KT Rama Rao, Etela Rajender, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and others ate chicken on stage in Hyderabad on Friday.

The ministers were seen eating succulent pieces of chicken on stage in Hyderabad in order to dispel fears that coronavirus is spread by eating chicken and egg. Among the other ministers, KT Rama Rao was seen taking a quick bite, while others were digging in.

Reports state that following the rumours of chicken and egg might be the affecting agent for COVID-19, the consumption led to a 50 percent drop in consumption to 35-40 million birds a week, while prices have dropped by 70 cent in Kerala.

It is to be known that rumours spread like wildfire that novel coronavirus could have mutated from an animal to infect humans, though researchers are still trying to pinpoint the exact source. Also, poultry prices in China too saw a sharp decline.