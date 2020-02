A minor girl in Madhya Pradesh was beaten up by four of her family members, merely on the suspicion that she had been speaking to a boy over the phone.

Not just that, her braid was also chopped off in full public view and while this brutality was going on, neighbours played the role of mute spectators, with no one coming forward to save the girl.

The shameful incident took place in Sondwa area of Alirajpur, Madhya Pradesh.