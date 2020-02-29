PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone for Bundelkhand Expressway today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Bundelkhand Expressway at Chitrakoot today.The Expressway will be supplementing the nodes of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor announced by the Government of India in February 2018.

The Uttar Pradesh Government is constructing the Bundelkhand Expressway which will pass through the districts of Chitrakoot, Banda, Hamirpur and Jalaun.

This expressway will link the Bundelkhand area to the national capital Delhi through Agra-Lucknow expressway and Yamuna expressway and play a vital role in the development of Bundelkhand region.

The 296-kilometre long Expressway is expected to benefit Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jaloun, Oraiyah and Etawah districts.

India has huge defence equipment requirements spanning from land systems, ships and submarines to fighter aircraft, helicopters, weapons and sensors. The requirements are worth over 250 billion dollars by 2025.