President detained at airport over excess luggage

Pritivirajsing Roopun, the President of Mauritius was detained at the Lal Bahadur Shashtri International Airport in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. The Air India officials detained the president of the island nation over excess luggage. He was travelling to Delhi from Varanasi.

Top officials of airport authority intervened in the issue . Later the Civil Aviation Ministry has asked the Air India officials not to charge the excess baggage fees from the dignitary who is visiting India. Later the Air India has sent the excess baggage without charging the excess baggage fees.

The Mauritian president was on a two-day visit with his official delegation in Varanasi.