Survey shows how often people have sex: Results might surprise you

A new survey has finally shed light on sex lives of British people. A survey conducted by YouGov has revealed how often British people engage in sex.

The survey was conducted among 2,000 Britishers. And the question asked was how often they have sex every week.

On average, 27% of respondents said they have sex in any given week, including 11% who do it once, 7% who get twice, and 9% who have sex at least three times.

And about three in ten Brits said they were sexually inactive, while a similar proportion are having sex, but not every week.

The survey also found that people in their late 20s are more likely to have regular sex than any other age group, with 43% of 25-29-year-olds having sex in a typical week.

The results of the survey comes just after a research conducted at Pennsylvania has found out that engaging in sex in every week will increase immunity. Immunoglobulin A, which increases immunity will increased in the people e who regularly engage in sex.