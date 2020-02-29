Xiaomi to launch ‘M 10’ in India: Know specifications and price

Popular smartphone brand Xiaomi will launch its brand new smartphone ‘M 10’ in India. The phone will be launched in the country by mid March. Xiaomi’s flagship series featuring the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro was launched earlier this month in China.

Xiaomi’s Mi 10 series features a 108-megapixel quad camera and runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 processor. The smartphones also feature an AMOLED display with 90 Hz refresh rate. It comes with 180 Hz touch refresh rate. Both phones also support 5G.

Mi 10 Pro have a 4,500mAh battery with 50W fast charging support and Qi wireless charging. Mi 10 has a 4,780mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Xiaomi is also expected to launch the Redmi 9 smartphone in India. This would be a successor to the Redmi 8 series .