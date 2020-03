At least two people were killed and 10 others were injured in a bus-truck collision. The shocking accident took place near Ujjanakunte of Sira Taluk in Tumkur district in Karnataka on Sunday.

The accident took place as passenger bus collided head on with a goods truck. The dead persons were identified as Pavan and Ramesh. The injured were admitted in the near by government hospital.

Police is investigating the cause of the accident.