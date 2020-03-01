Aamir Khan’s latest look from Laal Singh Chaddha is out : Watch Here

In the latest photo of Aamir Khan’s look from the film Laal Singh Chaddha is out, he could be seen sporting a clean shaved look wearing an army uniform.The photo is being shared on various fan pages of the actor. Earlier, Aamir’s look with a long beard has surfaced online from the shoot of Laal Singh Chaddha in Himachal Pradesh.

On Valentine’s Day 2020, Aamir had unveiled Kareena Kapoor’s look from the film. Kareena could be seen in a simple avatar. Earlier,pictures of Kareena wearing salwar kameez during the shoot of the film had gone viral. This will be after a gap for eight years that Aamir and Kareena will be seen sharing screen space in a film.