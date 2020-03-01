Actress Debina Bonnerjee bathtub pictures are setting fire to internet: See pics

The hot bathtub photos of television actress Debina Bonnerjee is setting fire to internet. The actress aged 36 recently shared a series of sensuous and sultry pictures of herself, from the latest bathtub photoshoot.

In the pics, Debina can be seen in a sexy avatar like never seen before. The bathtub is filled with rose petals and foam, while she looks smoking hot in this new photoshoot of hers.

Debina Bonnerjee debuted to television industry with 2008 show Ramayan. She has appeared in various shows such as Santoshi Maa and Chidiya Ghar, apart from reality shows such as Nach Baliye 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, etc.