Catholic priest who raped minor girl in Kerala dismissed from priesthood by Pope

The chief of Roman Catholic Church, Pope Francis has dismissed a catholic priest in Kerala from priesthood. Robin Vadakkumchery, a Catholic priest in Kerala was dismissed as he has been convicted by a POCSO court in rape case. This was announced by Mananthavady dioceses officials.

Robin Vadakkumchery aged 52 was been sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment in three different cases of rape and abuse of minor girl by a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences court .

The Pope has took decision on December 5 and the copies of the decision of the Pope was handed over to Robin who is in jail.

As per police records, Robin Vadakkumchery who was serving as a vicar in Kannur and the manager of a school run by church has made a girl studying in class.11 pregnant. The girl gave birth to a child in February. The priest was arrested in 2017 February from airport while he was trying to escape to foreign.