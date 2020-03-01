Coronavirus: US confirms first death in Washington state

United States confirmed the first death due to novel coronavirus on Saturday. In early hours of the day, a victim infected with COVID-19 in northwest Washington state was confirmed dead by the health department officials. The demise is feared to create panic in the US, which was so far considered to be largely immune to the deadly virus outbreak

The health department was scheduled to address a presser later in the day to divulge more details about the victim and the immediate trigger that led to the death. The casualty was reported at King County, Washington state. The demise came two days after the the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommended the Donald Trump administration to scale up its defence to prevent the coronavirus outbreak.

Washington Governor condoled the demise due to coronavirus, calling it a “sad day” for the entire state of Washington. “Our hearts go out to his family and friends. We will continue to work toward a day where no one dies from this virus,” he said.