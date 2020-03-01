CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar forgets the national anthem during Anti-CAA rally : Watch Video

CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar forgot the National Anthem while reciting it in a rally in Patna. The ‘Save Constitution, Save Citizenship’ Rally was conducted in the historic Gandhi Maidan in Patna to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Kanhaiya Kumar called up to people participating in a rally to sing National Anthem and himself started singing. After almost completing the anthem, Kanhaiya Kumar sang the wrong lyrics at the end. He sang “Jana Gana Mana Adhinayak” instead of “Jana Gana Mangal Dayak” in the end.