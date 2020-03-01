Inter-state drug gang busted:386 kilos of Marijuana seized

Delhi police has arrested 6 persons who were the members of a inter-state drug smuggling group. The Delhi police has busted the inter-state drug mafia and also seized 386 kilograms of Marijuana.

” Six persons involved in trafficking of the consignment of the drug from Odisha to Delhi NCR, which includes the supplier, transporter and receiver have been arrested, informed a top official of Delhi police.

Marijuana was seized from a truck. The police also seized two vehicles in relation with the case.