ISL : Bengaluru FC beats ATK in Semifinals

In football, Bengaluru FC beat ATK in the first-leg of semi-finals of the Indian Super League. The defending champions Bengaluru beat the two-time champions ATK by 1-0 in the sixth season of the ISL at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. The second leg of the semi between two teams will be played at Kolkata on March 8.

Deshorn Brown scored the victory goal for the Bengaluru FC at the 31st minute of the first half. The Bengaluru FC completed the match with only 10 men as defender Nishu Kumar was shown a red card in the second period for bringing down Roy Krishan when the fiji striker was through on a goal.