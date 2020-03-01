Last date for linking Aadhar and PAN card is March 31,here is what to know

The last date for linking your PAN card with Aadhar is March 31. After the date, failure to link may cause your PAN card to be inoperative. The rather simple process will take only minutes, but for those who have their demographic details like name, date of birth or gender are mismatching the UIDA( Unique Identification Authority of India) is found to reject requests for linking.

For example, when the UIDA cross-checks the details in PAN card and Aadhar and finds there is a slight variation in the name, that application will be straight away rejected.The UIDA provides two options for linking Aadhar and PAN card in a scenario if the request gets rejected due to data mismatch.

One way is to fill in details in biometric Aadhar authentication. In this method, your biometrics will be recorded in a PAN center and the biometric data will be cross-matched with that of Aadhar biometric data. An Aadhar seeding form can be downloaded from the NDSL portal and filled with your Aadhar and PAN details. The list of PAN centers with biometric devices is listed in the sites of NSDL or UTITSL

https://www.tin-nsdl.com/tin-pan-center.html

The other way is to change the name or other demographic details in either Aadhaar or PAN database and then apply for the linking of the two. As per recent information from the finance ministry of 17 crore PAN card holders are yet to link their details with Aadhar card. There are a total of 48 crore PAN cardholders in India.