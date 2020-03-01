Mia Khalifa shares her latest work out pics on Instagram : Watch Here

Mia Khalifa just shared an Instagram picture that will prove you that if you work hard, nothing is impossible. In the latest picture, she can be seen flaunting some rock-solid abs. It is really all the motivation you need on a Sunday to hit the gym no matter what!

Mia Khalifa is all set to exchange vows with Robert Sandberg and we initially thought it was because she wanted to look perfect in the wedding gown that she has been working out like there’s no tomorrow. Given that she had recently also shared a video of her trying out a beautiful white wedding gown. But no matter what we are totally smitten by her abs. She captioned the picture with, “Been working so hard” and we totally agree with her. Check out the pic: