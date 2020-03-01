‘Muslims know how to end peace’: After Waris Pathan, another AIMIM leader spews venom: Video

Just after Waris Pathan, a former MLA of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) delivered hate speech against Hindus, another leader from Asaduddin Owaisi’s party,All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen has ignited controversy by spewing venom against Hindu community in the country.

This time Mufti Mohammad Ismail, a MLA from Maharashtra has delivered hate speech in a public rally. He said that if Muslims know how to maintain peace, they also know how to end the same. The video of the speech was shared on online.

In the video, Ismail, MLA from Malegaon centre assembly constituency in Maharashtra, can be heard saying that the patience of Muslim community should not be tested. Muslims are not a helpless lot. Muslims kept quite because of their civility, said the MLA.

The video was shared by many people on Twitter, including Prachi Singh Chaturvedi who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.