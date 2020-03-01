Neem paste-the best remedy to 3 common skin diseases

Azadirachta indica, commonly known as neem, neem tree or Indian lilac, is a tree in the mahogany family Meliaceae. The tree is best adapted to the climatic conditions of India and is found abundantly both in households and roadsides providing shade. The tree is also of high medicinal value and is used as the main ingredient in many ayurvedic medicines.

The paste prepared from the leaves of the Neem tree is best to relieve common skin problems. The anti-bacterial and anti-oxidant properties of the paste will cure pimples and blemishes on the skin. The neem paste is also a good skin cleanser that deep cleanses the skin.

The neem and rose leave the ground together with a little rose water are best for clearing skin blemishes and washing off the paste after 20 minutes of application will give you visibly glowing skin. Repeat the process twice a week for best results.

Do you know, the paste of neem leaves together with a half teaspoon of sandalwood powder is a good anti-aging cream. Due to its antioxidant properties, neem protects the skin from harmful UV rays, pollution, and other environmental factors. The vitamins and fatty acids in neem improve and maintain the elasticity of the skin, reduce wrinkles and fine lines. This makes you and your skin look rejuvenated and youthful.

Neem paste is also used to cure fungal infections. Neem has a detoxifying property. It is used to treat Eczema and other skin infections.