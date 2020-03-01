‘One should be careful in the language’: RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale comes with an advice to BJP leaders

Senior RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale has come forward giving an advice to BJP leaders over the language they use in public life.

The RSS leader said that BJP leaders should maintain civility and courtesy in language. He was aiming at BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur- who had ignited controversy by hate speech.

” Lord Ram was ‘Maryada Purushottam’ and he maintained civility in language too. His message in today’s context is that one should not speak whatever comes to mind. Rather one should be careful in the language. One should maintain civility in social and political life. This is the message of Lord Ram”, said Dattatreya Hosabale.

Earlier Union Minister and senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has also made it clear that the BJp did not approve the hate speeches by leaders like Kapil Mishra and Anurag Thakur.