“PM Modi needs no citizenship certificate”,says PMO in RTI reply

Mar 1, 2020, 09:54 am IST
In response to an RTI filed by Subhankar Sarkar, asking to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s citizenship certificate, the Prime Minister’s Office replied that the question of him having a citizenship certificate does not arise because he is an Indian citizen by birth.

Veteran journalist Seemi Pasha tweeted a copy of the RTI and the corresponding response.

