“PM Modi needs no citizenship certificate”,says PMO in RTI reply

In response to an RTI filed by Subhankar Sarkar, asking to see Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s citizenship certificate, the Prime Minister’s Office replied that the question of him having a citizenship certificate does not arise because he is an Indian citizen by birth.
Veteran journalist Seemi Pasha tweeted a copy of the RTI and the corresponding response.
If PM ?@narendramodi? does not require to register his citizenship, as per Section 3 of the Citizenship Act 1955, then why should others?
Here is the PMO’s response to an RTI filed by Subhankar Sarkar (632/2020-PME) #CAA_NRC_NPR #DelhiRiot2020 #DoubleStandards pic.twitter.com/WydrnFMZt8
— seemi pasha (@seemi_pasha) February 29, 2020
Post Your Comments