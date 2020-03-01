Restrictions imposed on Pakistani pilgrims in India

Rajasthan state government has imposed certain restriction on the Pakistani pilgrims visiting Sufi shrine in Ajmer in Rajastan. Many Pakistani pilgrims visit the Sufi Shrine in Ajemr during the annual Urs celebrations. Earlier on Saturday, a 211 Pakistani delegation has arrived in Ajmer. They will be staying in India till March 7.

For first time in history, Pakistani pilgrims will not have 24-hours access to Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz dargah. They can visit the shrine for a specific time only. They will provided with 6-10 hours to visit shrine.

Also the Pakistani delegation will not be allowed to eat inside the dargah premises or at the residence of the khadims. They will not be allowed to meet media and must refrain from talking controversial issues with locals or other pilgrims. Also they will not be allowed to visit the priest seat or their priest’s residence.