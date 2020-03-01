‘To whom are you showing your strength?’: Raj Thackeray asks anti-CAA protesters

Raj Thackeray, the chief of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has said that he till now did not understand why Muslims are protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act. He was addressing the massive rally conducted by MNS at Azad Maidan in Mumbai.

“I don’t understand why the Muslims who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act, were doing so. CAA is not for the Muslims who were born here. To whom are you showing your strength?”, asked the MNS leader.

Thousands of MNS workers participated in the rally. MNS has been demanding ouster of illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan from India. Earlier MNS has put posters announcing Rs.5000 for information on illegal migrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan in India.