Actress Priyanka Chopra enjoying horse ride with Nick Jonas in California : Watch Video

Prianka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying the perfect Sunday together and the pictures shared by the American singer will prove it. The couple went horse riding along a beach in California which looks like the perfect getaway for some peace and quiet.

Dressed in full cowboy gear, boots, jeans, leather jackets and hats, we can Nick riding ahead of Priyanka on his white horse while she follows on a brown one. The Jonas Brothers’ singer simply captioned the picture ‘Sunday ?’.

The couple has often been seen tying out some fun ways to make their getaways for fun be it him gifting PC a snow mobile and or even taking cookery classes together in Italy and learning to make pasta. We as fans earn some very romantic pictures of them which absolutely make our hearts melt.