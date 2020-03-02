Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi official trailer out : Watch Here

Trailer of Akshay Kumar’s new cop drama Sooryavanshi is being launched amid great fanfare at a Mumbai multiplex in Mumbai on Monday.

Akshay Kumar, who plays the titular character – Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, arrived in style on a bike.

Akshay was seen in an all-black look – he wore a T-shirt with the words ‘Aa rahi hai police’ written on it, paired with a jacket and pants. In a tweet, he joked that he ditched the helicopter and opted for a bike to beat the Mumbai traffic.

Director Rohit Shetty also made a stylish entry in a yellow luxury car. He, too, wore a T-shirt with ‘Aa rahi hai police’ on it and posed for the paparazzi in front of the car. Ajay Devgn, who will make a special appearance in Sooryavanshi as his iconic character Inspector Bajirao Singham, also came to the trailer launch wearing a special T-shirt.