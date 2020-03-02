“CAA, NRC, NPR won’t take away anyone’s citizenship”,says Ajit Pawar

“The new citizenship law, the proposed NRC and the NPR will not take away anybody’s citizenship and flagged ‘misinformation’ on the issue”, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Sunday.Addressing the convention of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), he also ruled out any need to bring a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR) in the state Legislative Assembly.

‘The CAA, NRC and NPR will not take away anyone’s citizenship,’ he said.

‘It is unnecessary to pass a resolution against the CAA and the NPR in the Maharashtra Assembly,’ the deputy CM said.He said some people were spreading ‘false information’ about the CAA, NRC and NPR by referring to a resolution passed in Bihar, and called for more awareness on this issue.

The Bihar Legislative Assembly last month unanimously resolved that there was no need of NRC in the state and that the NPR exercise be done strictly according to the 2010 format.