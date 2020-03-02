Coronavirus : Total deaths toll crosses 3000,virus spread to more than 60 countries

Total number of deaths globally in the new coronavirus outbreak passed 3,000 on Monday, as China reported more 42 deaths.The new fatalities were all in the virus epicentre Hubei province, the National Health Commission said, bringing the overall toll in mainland China to 2,912.

Health officials also reported the lowest daily tally of fresh infections since late January, with 202 new cases.

In China, the number of reported new cases has gradually been declining, and there were only six confirmed new infections outside Hubei.

The virus emerged late last year in Hubei in central China but has now spread to more than 60 countries around the world.