“Delhi communal riot happened with full planning and preparation” : Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday called the violence in the national capital as ‘targeted structural violence’ and said the responsibility lies at the doorstep of the BJP government.He said this while addressing a public meeting on AIMIM’s 62nd foundation day in Hyderabad. He stated that the violence triggered due to the speeches made by some BJP leaders.

“This communal riot happened with full planning and preparation. An atmosphere of hatred was created. It cannot be called a communal riot but it is a pogrom,” he alleged.

He also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the riot-affected areas of Northeast Delhi.

“We were hopeful that you (Prime Minister) might have taken some lesson from 2002 (Gujarat riots) and ensure such thing would not recur,” he further added.

Talking about slogans raised by some youths in Metro stations in Delhi, Owaisi said that who are these people telling ‘goli maaro desh ke gaddaron ko’ (shoot the traitors). “Prime Minister Modi, this riot happened with planning. This is targetted structural violence and its responsibility is on you,” he said.

Saying that the whole responsibility of Delhi violence lies at the doorstep of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, Owaisi wondered whether Prime Minister Modi would narrate the pain of the people in monthly radio programme Mann ki Baat.”

Owaisi further added that the Prime Minister did not make mention of the Delhi violence in his speech in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday though he dwelt on ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

Owaisi also slammed Delhi Police for not responding to the calls of Muslims affected by the violence. He said the elected representatives of AIMIM would donate one month salary to the families of those killed in Delhi violence.