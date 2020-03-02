Delhi Violence : Kerala CPM calls for “Hundika Fund Raise” for riot-affected people

In his recent Facebook post,CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan urged party members and their relatives to take part in a fund collection to provide relief to the riot-affected people in Delhi. He said that the fund collection named ‘Hundika fundraise’ will be conducted branch wise on March 7 and 8 across the state.

While requesting the people of Kerala to come forward to help those who have suffered due to the communal riots in Delhi, he also asked party leaders to visit houses and commercial institutions to collect funds for the program.