Govt directs to grant leave to school students and staff suffering from fever, cold, cough

Karnataka Govt has directed schools across the state to grant leave to students and staff suffering from fever, cold, cough and other respiratory infections.

Taking precautionary measures following the Covid-19 (previously known as coronavirus) outbreak at the global level, the department issued a circular in this regard.

‘If any student, teacher or staff is suffering from respiratory infections, they should be granted leave. They should be allowed to come back to school only after confirming from the doctor that they are cured. In case a student or staff staying at hostels develop any symptoms, they should be kept in a separate room,’ the circular stated.