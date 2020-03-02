“If Muslims know to maintain peace, they also know how it goes away”,says AIMIM MLA

AIMIM MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail raked up a controversy with an inflammatory statement that if Muslims know how to maintain peace, they also know how to end the same.

In a video that has gone viral, Ismail, MLA from Malegaon centre assembly constituency in Maharashtra, is heard saying that the patience of Muslim community should not be tested. We are not a helpless lot, he says in the video, adding that the Muslims kept quite because of their civility. He was could have been referring to a recent incident of shots being fired at the residence of AIMIM functionary Rizwan Khan in Malegaon city.

The video was shared by many people on Twitter, including Prachi Singh Chaturvedi who is followed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to media reports, although the MLA began his speech by talking about the dangers of the new citizenship law and the NPR, he went on to talk about the local issues. These comments could be seen in the context of the firing incident.