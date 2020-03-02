Nirbhaya Case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petition filed by convict

Supreme Court today dismissed the curative petition filed by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya case, Pawan Gupta.The Court also rejected the application for stay on execution of the death sentence awarded to Gupta.

The five-judge Bench of Justices NV Ramana, Arun Mishra, Rohinton Nariman, R Banumathi, and Ashok Bhushan took up the matter in chamber today, before the various Benches of the Supreme Court assembled. This curative petition was taken up by the Court at 10.25 AM.

Pawan had moved the curative petition against the death sentence handed to him in the 2012 Delhi gang rape, merely four days before the execution was scheduled. The trial court had earlier fixed the date for execution of the death warrant on March 3.

Pawan, in his petition filed through Advocate AP Singh, invoked the grounds of his “juvenility” seeking commutation of his capital punishment.