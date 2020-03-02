Nirbhaya death row convicts execution stayed till further court ruling

Delhi court stayed the execution of the four death row convicts up till another ruling from the court as the mercy plea is still pending for them.

Judge Dharmendra Rana, on Monday, stopped the convicts’ execution which was scheduled tomorrow at 7 AM. The judge observed that Pawan Gupta-one among the four death row convicts mercy plea is pending with the President’s office at Rashtrapathi Bhawan. Pawan Gupta’s lawyer A P Singh had filed the mercy plea shortly after the Supreme Court dismissed the convict’s curative petition Monday morning. A curative petition is the last judicial resort available to a convict for redressal against the final judgment.

Earlier a judge had opinioned that the judiciary cannot be downgraded to an act of revenge and the system is corrective to the society in nature. Meanwhile, Asha Devi, Nirbhaya’s mother hearing the order said that the system is a failure as it delays justice to her daughter.”Till the time the convicts are not hanged, I?will not be relieved.”?she said.