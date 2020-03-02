Photo of Krishna Shroff kissing ‘favourite fish’ goes viral: See pics

A photo shared by Krishna Shroff, the daughter of Bollywood star Jackie Shroff has gone viral on social media. The cute sister of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has shared a photo of her with her boyfriend Eban Hyams.

In the photo taken in front of a aquarium, the two can be seen kissing. “My favourite fish in the sea”, Krishna captioned the photo.

Krishna is the owner of a gym while Eban is a professional basketball player. He has played professionally in the Australian National Basketball League (NBL) and its Waratah League, part of the second division Australian Basketball Association (ABA). He is the first Indian to play in ULEB competitions.