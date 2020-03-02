Sheikh Mohammed’s intuitive leadership fills new vigour in govt staff

The Vice-President and ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed is known for his intuitive governance and a futuristic vision which places Dubai among the most developed city’s in the world.

On Monday, a new mobile app-‘Mystery shopper’ was released, which can be used as a method to gather information about and measure the quality of services offered in govt offices. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has previously referred to his own personal team of mystery shoppers who are sent to evaluate government services.

Sheikh Mohammed publicly shares the performance report, all in the spirit of transparency and the need for stronger customer service for underperforming departments. He classifies the govt departments as best five and worst five government service centres after a comprehensive performance evaluation of 600 service centres of 29 federal government entities, reprimanding the worst and congratulating the best. In 2016, Sheikh Mohammed himself came as a mystery customer at the beginning of office hours and posted a picture of him in the background of empty chairs of some department heads who were late for office.

Sheikh Mohammed’s intuitive governance techniques are hailed by the media and Social networks, across the globe.