UAE cancels these events amid Corona virus threat

As the new form of coronavirus grips the world outside China, from where it originated UAE has cancelled some of its much-hyped events of 2020 in a bid to reduce the super pandemic.

The Gov Games, Dubai’s flagship tournament for the government employees of the Emirate of Dubai has been postponed as a precautionary measure for Covid-19 virus.DJ Mag conference, which was viewed as the run-up to Ultra Abu Dhabi, has been cancelled due to its Yas Island venue being quarantined. The Creative reading competition has been postponed to an indefinite date. The competition which was scheduled for March 3 was conducted annually by the department of culture and tourism observed to promote reading as March is observed as a month of reading.

UAE, which gives equal rights of sentiments to the expatriate community has an annual Holi celebration conducted by the Indian Ladies Association(ILA). This year, Holi- the Indian festival of colours which was held annually at Abudhabi corniche at March 6 is cancelled among heightened Corona fears. The Al Ain instalment of the UAE’s popular Yogafest has been cancelled amid coronavirus fears. The festival, which was due to take place at Al Jahili Park on Thursday, March 5 and Friday, March 6, has been postponed following advice from the UAE government, organisers said on Sunday.

Likewise, the prestigious Dubai International Boat Show has been postponed to November due to the coronavirus outbreak. The four-day event was due to start on Tuesday, March 10, running until Saturday, March 14.