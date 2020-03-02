Unemployment peaks in India,rises to 7.78%

As the GDP of India’s nose dives, another critical scale that reflects the happiness index is peaking in India. The unemployment rate of the nation is at 7.78% in February -again rising from the previous 7.16 % in January. Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) published the alarming report on Monday, which stands as a testimony for the grime economic condition the nation is facing now.

In rural areas, the unemployment rate increased to 7.37% in February from 5.97% in the previous month, while in urban areas, it fell to 8.65% from 9.70%, the data released by CMIE, a Mumbai-based private think-tank showed.