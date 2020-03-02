Woman allegedly beats her baby to death for this shocking reason

A 25-year-old woman allegedly beat her six-month-old daughter to death in Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh district after her husband refused to buy her and the children new clothes for Holi.The incident took place on Sunday.

According to the police, the accused, Pinky Sharma, and her husband Rahul had an argument after he refused to buy new clothes for her and their children. Pinky Sharma got married to Rahul, a lock factory labourer, four years ago and they have a three-year-old son.She allegedly vented her anger on her infant daughter, Soni, and thrashed her so badly that the baby died.

It’s not clear why the person who filmed the entire incident did not stop the woman.On a complaint lodged by Rahul, police registered a murder case against Pinky Sharma and arrested her.The police said that the accused told them that she did not kill her daughter intentionally.